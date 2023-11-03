Little Mix Premieres a New Song, “Joan Of Arc”. Stream Now:

The British Girl Group, “Little Mix” is working on their forthcoming fifth studio album titled, “LM5”. But for now, they have released a new song titled, “Joan Of Arc” which will appear on their forthcoming LP.

This song was first leaked all over the internet but they have now released it officially and I think it is a better decision.

The London Based girls group has already shared a women empowerment song and here is another one. Yeah, Joan Of Arc also comes with the message of women empowerment. But in my humble opinion this is quite better than the previously released, “Woman Like Me”.

But still old, ladies! I just wonder why don’t they come up with something new? It’s their fifth album (To be released) and they have slightly failed to produce something new.

But for this new song, the story is a bit different. It is an Urban-pop production with the same concept of women empowerment. Loot at the chorus, “I don’t need a man, If I’m loving you it’s ’cause I can, I don’t want your cash, I put my own rock on my hand”.

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)”

Listen To Little Mix’s New Song, “Joan Of Arc”: