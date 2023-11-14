Little Mix Premieres New Song, “The Cure” From Their Upcoming Album, “LM5”. Stream Here:

The British Girl Group, “Little Mix” blessed the Apple Music Exclusive Concert in London last night(On 13th of November) where they performed 8 of their songs. The performance included one new song which was not released yet titled, “The Cure”. The song was then released publicly right after the concert ended and is now available on digital platforms.

The Cure is included in the group’s upcoming fifth studio album, “LM5” which is set to be released on 16th of November(Friday).

First things first, I am mad at what made them not to share this lovely song as the lead single to this era, “LM5”. I mean that The Cure could have been the best choice to promote the album.

Well, it is a banger. It comes with a sweet production and I love the chorus, “I was a little bit lost, but I am not anymore. I was a little bit hurt, but I am not anymore”. It just sounds better and better as it gets unfolded. WOW!

Listen To The Little Mix’s New Song, “The Cure”:

Watch The Little Mix’s Complete Performance at the Apple Exclusive Music Concert, London: