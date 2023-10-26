Watch The Little Mix’s Music Video For, “Woman Like Me”.

The British Girl Group, “Little Mix” recently shared their new song titled, “Woman Like Me” featuring Nicki Minaj. The song will appear on their upcoming fifth studio album titled, “LM5”. The album is expected to be out on 16th of November.

Let me remind you, this is the lead single from the group’s upcoming album but i am afraid that the song has not achieved anything in US iTunes chart. But when it comes to TOP 100 Songs UK iTunes chart it is coming at #5 and that’s where the Little Mix were expecting big numbers. Still I am not excited regarding the results. By the way, You liked the song or not. The Official (big budget) Music Video is here.

The video is going to leave all your offends about the song behind and will make you start loving the song, maybe. It is just mind blowing. It starts when the ladies start singing, sitting in a van and then it just keeps getting better and better. Every moment of the video is so attractive, the places it was shot at and the way the gals sing in attitude. My gosh!

Watch The Music Video to Little Mix’s Song, “Woman Like Me”:



So, hasn’t it left you WOW?