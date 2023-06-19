Watch: Interpol share live video of song ‘Anywhere’

Although they announced their new album last month – giving it a name and release date (El Pintor, 8 September if you missed the memo) – Interpol still haven’t unleashed any proper material from it.

All we’ve had to go on so far is some grainy fan-shot footage of them playing ‘Anywhere’ and ‘My Desire’ earlier this year during the NME Awards Tour.

Today the New York band have released a ‘professionally shot’ live video of them performing ‘Anywhere’ at Brixton Academy – although there’s a bit too much of the backs of people’s heads for it to be a proper job, surely! Good song though…

El Pintor (which means ‘The Painter’ in Spanish and is also a clever anagram of ‘Interpol’, trivia fans) is the bands fifth studio album and their first for four years. It’s available to preorder below:

As well as ‘Anywhere’, the only other new material from El Pintor currently in the public domain is this live performance of ‘My Desire’:

Here’s the full tracklist for El Pintor:

1. All the Rage Back Home

2. My Desire

3. Anywhere

4. Same Town, New Story

5. My Blue Supreme

6. Everything is Wrong

7. Breaker 1

8. Ancient Ways

9. Tidal Wave

10. Twice as Hard