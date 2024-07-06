Top 50 songs of 2013 so far (25-1)

Having explored the bottom 25 of the year so far, here are my quarter-century of the best songs in 2013 this year. Do you agree or disagree with my selection? Post your thoughts below.

25. Loveable Rogues – ‘What A Night‘

Released: April

A catchy slice of summery pop from the BGT runners-up. With a ska influence, this grabs you quite quickly with its cheekiness and attitude.

24. Muse – ‘Panic Station‘

Released: May

Muse here at their most camp. It sounds like the lovechild of ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ and any other song by Queen but it’s their freshest sounding single in a long time and feels like the band finally having a bit of fun.

23. Agnetha Fältskog – ‘When You Really Loved Someone‘

Released: April

The former Abba singer came back with a storm with this strong, catchy ballad that preceded another strong single. Time hasn’t diminished her talent if these return tracks are anything to go by.

22. Bridgit Mendler – ‘Ready or Not‘

Released: March

The former Disney actress released this pop hit back in March that belied the weather to create a summery pop hit.

21. Bingo Players feat. Far East Movement – ‘Get Up (Rattle) (Radio Edit)’

Released: January

Possibly garnering more favour through its video – arguably the best of the year so far – the whistling riff is still incredibly memorable and feels like the best work the F.E.M. have done.

20. The Courteeners – ‘Van Der Graaff‘

Released: March

Not quite as iconic as their ‘You Overdid It Doll’ breakthrough hit, there’s something hauntingly attractive about this sombre release with a downbeat, but strangely singable, chorus.

19. Texas – ‘The Conversation‘

Released: April

It’s been a long time since Texas have released a single but the wait has been worth it with a single that is strong as any they had at their peak, plus the soon-to-be released follow-up is just as sparky.

18. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – ‘Dresden‘

Released: May

Another band that have made a strong comeback in 2013, it once more feels like they’ve never been away. A memorable keyboard riff and some spot-on vocals make this a welcome comeback for OMD.

17. Taylor Swift – ‘22‘

Released: April

She may be the artist everyone loves to hate but it’s difficult to deny the singles released from her most recent album have all been corkers, and this is the best from this year, a singable anthem to youth.

16. Demi Lovato – ‘Heart Attack‘

Released: May

With a powerful opening, this is a bouncy, ballsy pop-rock tune that deserved more success on this side of the pond.

15. Daytona Lights – ‘Midnight Beach‘

Released: March

Another tune that spares no time in getting to the point, this former Hollyoaks-featuring band managed to cram plenty of hooks into this mid-tempo tune.

14 Bon Jovi – ‘Because We Can’

Released: February

Released with surprisingly little fanfare, this new single from the classic band Bon Jovi is as stadium-friendly and singable as any of their huge hits and, like many bands this year, proved that the old acts are as good as anything new in producing some big sounds.

13. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – ‘Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz)’

Released: February

Probably this year’s biggest cult hit, once heard its wackiness wins you over and though Macklemore has yet to follow it up with anything as unique this cements a long-established artist as something fresh for a new audience but with a track that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

12. Pink feat. Nate Reuss – ‘Just Give Me A Reason‘

Released: March

Singer Pink continues to prove her ear for a great song, joining up as she does here with the lead singer of Fun. A touching, piano-led ballad that definitely pulls at the heartstrings as much as paints a sad, but involving, picture.

11. Krista Siegfrids – ‘Marry Me’

Released: May

It’s not often I’d place a Eurovision song just outside the top ten of the best songs of a year, but this Finnish entry was arguably the best song of the contest: catchy, tongue-in-cheek and a karaoke classic with a Katy Perry sound. OK, it didn’t do very well in the rankings, but when did that mean anything?

10. Frightened Rabbit – ‘The Woodpile‘

Released: January

Boasting a great video concept that hooks you in, the song soon takes over. A slow, brooding but appealing number, they’ve not quite followed it yet with anything as enjoyable, but this was one of my first favourite songs of the year.

09. Bruno Mars – ‘Treasure‘

Released: June

Continuing the retro theme that has served him so well on his latest album, this is arguably his best single yet musically. Catchy, singable and with a brilliant chorus, it doesn’t outstay its welcome to make it a solid pop hit.

08. Mikill Pane – ‘Good Feeling‘

Released: March

Maybe it’s the former student in me that finds something true in the lyrics or maybe I just enjoy a fresh sounding rap that doesn’t fall down on the usual clichés, but whatever the reason this is a perky, funny track that sounds much more original in a year that has seen some truly boring rap-based singles.

07. Ivy Levan – ‘Hot Damn‘

Released: June

Taken from her ‘Introducing the Dame’ EP, this is a brilliant retro-style single with attitude that deserves to reach a wider audience. This year’s best example of how old and new can meet and make something utterly listenable.

06. Swiss Lips – ‘U Got the Power‘

Released: May

From the artist’s name I was expecting something much grittier than this. Instead we get an instantly appealing dance classic that immediately pulls you in with its multiple hooks. It’s difficult to resist mouthing the words and pulling off some dance moves to this.

05. Barenaked Ladies – ‘Boomerang‘

Released: March

My first memory of the band was trying – badly – to sing along at karaoke to their hit ‘One Week’. This slower version is far superior than the one connected to the official video which has too much of a beat. A beautiful, touching ballad that works far better than Nicole Scherzinger’s relatively recent tackling of the same item.

04. Paramore – ‘Still Into You‘

Released: April

Not since ‘Misery Business’ have they released such a good track. Far superior to the first cut from their latest album, the actual lyrics are great and positive and are matched well musically with this indie-rock hit.

03. Hurts – ‘Miracle‘

Released: January

One of the first songs I reviewed in 2013 and still one of the best songs released so far. A change of pace and tempo for the group, this should have been a huge pop hit for the band.

02. Bastille – ‘Pompeii‘

Released: February

With ‘Laura Palmer’ very much being a strong contender also for an appearance in this top fifty, it instead goes to Bastille’s 2013 comeback ‘Pompeii’ to represent them in my countdown. With a great tribal and drum sound, plus verses and chorus that work perfectly to nail the sound.

01. Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – ‘Get Lucky‘

Released: April

It may still not have a video. It may be a shock to long-term Daft Punk fans. But there’s only one song that could top the countdown. As a big fan of the French duo myself I don’t think it quite stands up to their ‘Human After All’ era, but you can’t deny the new sound is brilliant within itself and I can’t begrudge them the commercial exposure. Funky, singable and danceable, it feels like it has earnt the ‘hit of the summer’ moniker.