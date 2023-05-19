This week’s new singles – 19 May (part 2)

Single Releases – 19 May (Part 2)

Part 2 of this week’s new single releases, reviewed by Phil Lickley. Click here for Part 1

Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith – ‘La La La’

[rating:3.5/5]

The second single from his ‘Hotel Cabana’ album is definitely one of the best songs of the week. With a hooky chorus from Sam Smith and a snazzily produced ‘la la la’ hook, it’s memorable in its simplicity. A slickly produced straight-forward track that has elements of an earworm in the making, this is well worth a download.

The 1975 – ‘The City’

[rating:3/5]

Main track ‘The City’ from their ‘IV’ EP is grungier and grabbier than ‘Chocolate’ but with a similar vibe. With a distinct drum beat, the lead singer’s vocals sound familiar to their previous single as does the structure and though it doesn’t quite hit the heights of their last release if you enjoyed the last one you’ll be at home here, though it does sound a little like more of the same, but when it’s singable like this is that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – ‘Dresden’ EP

[rating:3.5/5]

The second single from their 2013 album, OMD show off their electronic side here with ‘Dresden’. Sounding a little ‘Manic Street Preachers’ on this record, there’s something compelling about the track that I can’t quite put my finger on. The sparky keyboard riff carries the track along in a pleasing to the ear, bouncy fashion. It doesn’t really employ any stand out moments but what is here is fun enough.

Pet Shop Boys – ‘Axis’

[rating:4/5]

If you played this to me without introducing it I would never guess in a million years it was the Pet Shop Boys. Lacking Neil Tennant’s trademark vocals in any distinct fashion, ‘Axis’ is much more electronic than you’d expect from the duo. As a track I enjoy it, with a similar feel to the recent new Mint Royale track, but it only has shades of the PSB sound. A particularly intriguing change of direction, I actually really enjoy the progression and hooky elements. It lacks their ear for a good set of lyrics, but interesting nonetheless.

Sara Bareilles – ‘Brave’

[rating:4/5]

From her new ‘The Blessed Unrest’ album, ‘Brave’ isn’t a huge departure from her big hits, but it’s a happy, sunny track that is carried along by a simple but effective piano and drum combination. It does have shades of tracks like Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Stronger’ or Sugababes’ ‘Ugly’ in its lyrical, motivational tone, and sounds a little too like Alicia Key’s ‘Empire State of Mind’, but it’s an addictive pop-hit that I expect to be a big hit over the summer.

Status Quo – ‘Bula Bula Quo’

[rating:3.5/5]

From the Status Quo film (I kid you not) this is 2013’s Quo record. It’s well noted that Quo songs sound very familiar to each other, and this is no different, but it does at least employ a mixture of styles on top of their limited guitar chords, with shades of Hawaiian and African influences, though it does bear a passing resemblance to The Carpenters’ ‘Top of the World’. As much as you might want to hate it, there’s something poppy and enjoyable about this and, even after such a long career, the Quo somehow pull out an enjoyable track each year. It might not be cool to like it, but you’ll find yourself humming along to anyway.

Tich – ‘Dumb’

[rating:3.5/5]

Another slice of Taylor Swift-esque teen-pop, ‘Dumb’ shares other qualities too in its ability to get into your head. Cheeky and poppy, this is definitely a catchy summery, pop hit and though it might have shades of every Taylor Swift, Cher Lloyd or Lily Allen song you’ve heard, it knows its target market and hits them square between the eyes. As cheesy as you could imagine, it’s also fun and memorable

Wolf Alice – ‘Bros’

[rating:2/5]

A four piece rock band from London, ‘Bros’ from Wolf Alice is their third single and is a subtle affair, that flows nicely for four minutes. It doesn’t really make a massive mark after it ends, but it has some moments of neat production with the instrumentation holding it together, though the lead vocals have a silky quality too them. Worth a listen and is promising for future releases, just nothing spectacular.

