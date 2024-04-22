Watch: Muse – ‘Panic Station’ video

Muse released their video for new single ‘Panic Station’ today with a grand unveiling on YouTube and Twitter, but immediately got in trouble for using the above image of the Rising Sun Flag.

The Rising Sun Flag is seen as a symbol of Japanese imperialism and is considered as offensive by many – which kind of goes against the light-hearted intention of the video which sees Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme clowning around in fancy dress.

Because of the uproar in the YouTube comments the video embed has been cancelled, so you have to go to YouTube to watch it.

‘Panic Station’ is the latest single to be taken from Muse’s 2012 album The 2nd Law.

UPDATE! – Muse have changed the intro to the video and removed the ‘offending’ image of the flag: