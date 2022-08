Harry Styles is the talk of the town after breaking up with Camille Row. After a year together, the British singer called it quits according to multiple reports. It was reported by The Sun that straight after Styles completed his world tour earlier this month, he broke up with Victoria’s Secret Model. Also check single Premiere: “Sign Of The Times” by Harry Styles

A couple of weeks ago, Camille Rowe was spotted with her ex-boyfriend at his Los Angeles concert. Alexa Chung was their mutual friend and these both were introduced by her back in 2017, but OneDirection member denied knowing Rowe in an interview with Radio host Nick Grimshaw on BBC 1.

Rowe was introduced by Sign Of The Times’s singer. Styles to his family last December. Rowe was spotted with Style’s mom Anne Twist in the crowd at his Concert in Paris this March. She was her fourth girlfriend to have modeled for Victoria’s Secret brand after a fling with Sara Sampaio, Nadine Leopold, and Georgia Flower.