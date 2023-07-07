Album stream: Morrissey – ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’

After all the spoken-word promo videos and then the controversy of his various tour cancellations, it’s finally time for us to hear Morrissey’s brand new album in full.
The former Smiths front-man is streaming his new solo effort World Peace Is None Of Your Business ahead of its release next week.
You can hear it over on NPR.org – however it only seems to be available in the US. You can use something like Hola! though to make it look like you are visiting the site from the US.
Here’s the link to stream the album:
[box type=”info”]NPR.org stream: Morrissey – ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’[/box]
World Peace Is None Of Your Business is Morrissey’s 10th studio album, and the follow-up to his 2009 album Years Of Refusal. It features the previously released singles ‘Istanbul‘, ‘Earth Is The Loneliest Planet‘, ‘The Bullfighter Dies‘ and the title track.
Here’s the full tracklist:
01. World Peace is None of Your Business
02. Neal Cassady Drops Dead
03. Istanbul
04. I’m Not a Man
05. Earth Is the Loneliest Planet
06. Staircase at the University
07. The Bullfighter Dies
08. Kiss Me a Lot
09. Smiler With Knife
10. Kick the Bride Down the Aisle
11. Mountjoy
12. Oboe Concerto
The album is out next week (15 July), preorder it below: