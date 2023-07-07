Album stream: Morrissey – ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’

After all the spoken-word promo videos and then the controversy of his various tour cancellations, it’s finally time for us to hear Morrissey’s brand new album in full.

The former Smiths front-man is streaming his new solo effort World Peace Is None Of Your Business ahead of its release next week.

You can hear it over on NPR.org – however it only seems to be available in the US. You can use something like Hola! though to make it look like you are visiting the site from the US.

Here’s the link to stream the album:

World Peace Is None Of Your Business is Morrissey’s 10th studio album, and the follow-up to his 2009 album Years Of Refusal. It features the previously released singles ‘Istanbul‘, ‘Earth Is The Loneliest Planet‘, ‘The Bullfighter Dies‘ and the title track.

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. World Peace is None of Your Business

02. Neal Cassady Drops Dead

03. Istanbul

04. I’m Not a Man

05. Earth Is the Loneliest Planet

06. Staircase at the University

07. The Bullfighter Dies

08. Kiss Me a Lot

09. Smiler With Knife

10. Kick the Bride Down the Aisle

11. Mountjoy

12. Oboe Concerto

The album is out next week (15 July)