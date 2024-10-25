Tyler, The Creator Participates In The Upcoming Movie, “The Grinch”. Song Premiere:

The American Rapper, “Tyler Gregory Okonma” aka Tyler, The Creator has contributed in the soundtrack of upcoming movie, “The Grinch” with a song titled, “You are A Mean One Mr. Grinch”. The Movie will be out on November 9th.

The song was originally written by Dr. Suess and was composed by Albert Hague for 1966 animated special film. The Song will appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, “The Grinch”. And who knew? that it would come out off Tyler, The Creator’s voice. Hell yeah! A very pleasant surprise.

The movie is of course more interesting now after learning that Tyler has participated in it. The song has got an Urban blend in it. Stream Below!

Stream Tyler, The Creator’s Version of the song, “You’re a Mean One, Mr Ginch”:



The soundtrack of the movie also features the American Rapper’s song, “I Am the Grinch” and some other songs from the artists including, “The Supremes”, “Danny Elfman” and more.