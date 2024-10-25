Major Lazer Music Video For, “Blow That Smoke”. Watch Now:

The American Electronic Music Trio, “Major Lazer” recently shared a bop, “Blow That Smoke” featuring the Swedish Singer and Songwriter, Trove Lo”.

The Song is now accompanied with the official Music Video. The video was premiered via YouTube and was filmed by dad®.

The video sees Trove Lo as chamber-maid of a motel. She enters into a room and sees smoke coming out from the toilet and enters the toilet to see if there is anything wrong? and guess what? just by opening the door, she enters in to villa where a party is going on. people are dancing, and then the Electro-pop singer finds her way to enjoy the party and starts singing her verse.

In the end, The Owner of the motel shows up. Everyone flees. LOL! and the Swedish Queen, “Trove Lo” handles the situation, acting like she was cleaning the room.

Watch The Video To Major Lazer’s Collaboration, “Blow That Smoke” With Trove Lo:



I think the video has just made the song more catchy. As y’all know the song is already a hit but the question is, whether the video is going to help the song secure more numbers on the charts? I think yes!