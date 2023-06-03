Album stream: Jack White – ‘Lazaretto’

In what is turning out to be a big week in the world of streaming albums, Jack White has followed the lead of Kasabian and First Aid Kit and made his upcoming new album available to stream online ahead of its release next week.
White’s new solo album, the follow-up to 2011’s brilliant Blunderbuss, is called Lazaretto and is available for streaming now via iTunes Radio here: Lazaretto – Jack White
The album features the previously released title track, ‘High Ball Stepper‘ and ‘Just One Drink‘.
Lazaretto Tracklist:
01. Three Women
02. Lazaretto
03. Temporary Ground
04. Would You Fight for My Love?
05. High Ball Stepper
06. Just One Drink
07. Alone in My Home
08. Entitlement
09. That Black Bat Licorice
10. I Think I Found the Culprit
11. Want and Able