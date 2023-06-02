Album stream: First Aid Kit – ‘Stay Gold’

Swedish sisters Klara and Johanna Soderberg, also known as First Aid Kit, are back next week with their second album, following 2012’s warmly received debut album The Lion’s Roar.

As previously released singles ‘My Silver Lining’ and ‘Cedar Lane’ have shown, new album Stay Gold builds on the bittersweet folk affectations of its predecessor with a healthy dose of pop.

Before it is released next week, you can now stream Stay Gold in full at NPR here: www.npr.org/2014/06/01/317090235/first-listen-first-aid-kit-stay-gold

Listen to ‘My Silver Lining’:

Watch the video for ‘Cedar Lane’:

Stay Gold tracklist:

01 My Silver Lining

02 Master Pretender

03 Stay Gold

04 Cedar Lane

05 Shattered & Hollow

06 The Bell

07 Waitress Song

08 Fleeting One

09 Heaven Knows

10 A Long Time Ago