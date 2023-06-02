Album stream: First Aid Kit – ‘Stay Gold’

Swedish sisters Klara and Johanna Soderberg, also known as First Aid Kit, are back next week with their second album, following 2012’s warmly received debut album The Lion’s Roar.
As previously released singles ‘My Silver Lining’ and ‘Cedar Lane’ have shown, new album Stay Gold builds on the bittersweet folk affectations of its predecessor with a healthy dose of pop.
Before it is released next week, you can now stream Stay Gold in full at NPR here: www.npr.org/2014/06/01/317090235/first-listen-first-aid-kit-stay-gold
Listen to ‘My Silver Lining’:
Watch the video for ‘Cedar Lane’:
Stay Gold tracklist:
01 My Silver Lining
02 Master Pretender
03 Stay Gold
04 Cedar Lane
05 Shattered & Hollow
06 The Bell
07 Waitress Song
08 Fleeting One
09 Heaven Knows
10 A Long Time Ago