Watch Bruno Mars Music Video “That’s What I Like”

If you have been waiting for a killer video for Bruno Mars’ latest hit “That’s What I Like” from his album “24K Magic”, then it’s time to celebrate. The official music video is here and it’s really cool despite the fact that Bruno didn’t put a lot of effort in making it a killer video.

In the music video, you will see Bruno Mars dancing nonstop. He is all over your screen. You can almost feel the screen with the Hawaiian singer when the screen is flooded with some cool animations. It’s cool and I’m sure a lot of Bruno fans are going to enjoy watching him perform this music video live on some show. It’s easy and fun.

If you have a neutral mindset, then you can pass this video. It’s nothing special with just Bruno Mars dancing and dancing. I wish he had this as a lyric video for this song. Watch the video below.

Watch “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars