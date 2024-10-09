New Music Video: Bruno Mars “24K Magic” co-penned by Chris Brown

October 27th is the day for Bruno Mars as he released his most awaited music video “24k Magic” today on VEVO.

“24K Magic” is the lead single from his upcoming album “24K Magic”, and it’ll be released via Atlantic Records on November 18th, 2016.

The up-tempo track is co-penned by Chris Brown and Philip Lawrence including Bruno Mars.

The tune reminds of the late 80’s R&B records; so fun and lively. We can definitely say it’ll be a big hit for the Hawaii-born music artist.

In the music video directed by Bruno Mars & Cameron Duddy, you will see Mr. Mars dancing on the funky music with his friends in an open space decorated with old style lights. Also, you will see him driving a car with another guy accompanying him.

Later in the video, you will see Bruno mars gambling in a casino; dancing all the time. It’s another song that will be played in the casinos, clubs, beach parties and roof-top parties.

It’s a perfect party music that makes you dance!

The track was lacking good lyrics. Why most of these party blowers don’t have quality lyrics? These artists need to work on that too!

Other than that, anything coming from Bruno Mars becomes a big hit and we hope it rules the hot 100 list.

Also, we hope that Bruno Mars comes up with something different in other lead singles off the album.

Watch: Bruno Mars “24k Magic”



