Watch Bruno Mars and Cardi B in “Finesse” [REMIX] Music Video

Bruno Mars and Cardi B have teamed up for the official music video for “Finesse” – a song from “24K Magic” album. The artist didn’t release the song as planned but dropped it earlier to surprise his fans. He also unveiled the colorful artwork for the single.

Bruno Mars told his fans through social media that he the video is a tribute to his favorite TV show. When you watch the music video, you know that with the 90s flavor that’s all over the video.

This song was originally produced by Stereotypes who also co-wrote it. The remix starts with Cardi B as she raps the opening verses “Cardi B straight stuntin’ – Can’t tell me nothing’ “. Then Bruno Mars starts rapping his verses and sings “Baby, that’s what you do”. It’s a really nice upbeat song that will definitely manage to keep fans on their toes. It’s the song that took Bruno Mars more than 20 revisions to finally give it the final shape. I’m sure the fans will notice the perfect groove and the bounce in this song that was dominantly Mars’ priority in his 24K Magic album.

The hitmaker Bruno Mars revealed on the social media that the video pays homage to Ivory Wayans’ iconic 90s TV show In Living Color. It’s that show where you saw Jennifer Lopez possibly for the first time in your life as a part of the Fly Girls dance group. You are also going to see that and some other iconic moments in this video. You can watch the video below.

Watch “Finesse” music video – Featuring Bruno Mars and Cardi B



