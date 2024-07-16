Hive video
16 JUL

Watch: Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Hive’

After confirming last week that his first album proper, Doris, will be released next month, prodigiously talented Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt has today released the video for brand new album cut ‘Hive’.

Odd Future associates Vince Staples and Casey Veggies also feature on ‘Hive’, but it’s Earl’s drawly, DOOM-esque flow that really stand out. Following on from the equally great ‘Chum‘ and ‘Whoa‘, it’s starting to feel like Doris will be the latest in a growing line of big 2013 hip-hop albums.

The video for ‘Hive’ was directed by Hiro Murai, who also shot the promo for ‘Chum’. Watch it below:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *