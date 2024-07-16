Watch: Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Hive’

After confirming last week that his first album proper, Doris, will be released next month, prodigiously talented Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt has today released the video for brand new album cut ‘Hive’.

Odd Future associates Vince Staples and Casey Veggies also feature on ‘Hive’, but it’s Earl’s drawly, DOOM-esque flow that really stand out. Following on from the equally great ‘Chum‘ and ‘Whoa‘, it’s starting to feel like Doris will be the latest in a growing line of big 2013 hip-hop albums.

The video for ‘Hive’ was directed by Hiro Murai, who also shot the promo for ‘Chum’. Watch it below: