Watch: Earl Sweatshirt – ‘WHOA’ video

Charismatic Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt has released a video for new track ‘WHOA’ – the follow-up to the introspective ‘Chum’.

The video, directed by Tyler, The Creator (who also appears on the track), is a typically surreal affair which sees Earl living in a trailer park with a ballerina.

The track itself follows the Odd Future blueprint of atmospheric and minimalist beats, with Earl’s trademark rapid flow. Check it out below:

‘WHOA’, ‘Chum’ and the three songs Earl unveiled last week will all appear on his forthcoming solo album Doris – which is expected to be released pretty soon.