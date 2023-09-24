Watch: Drake cinematic video for ‘Hold On We’re Going Home’

RnB/hip-hop superstar Drake released his highly-anticipated new album Nothing Will Be The Same this week, and has just revealed a very cinematic and expensive-looking video for album highlight and lead single ‘Hold On We’re Going Home’.

Directed by Bill Pope, the video is set in 1985 and draws heavily from Michael Mann’s stylistic gangster movies – particularly Heat and Miami Vice – and features Drake and his crew (which include A$AP Rocky) tearing up Miami to save a kidnapped damsel in distress.

It manages to be very silly and very cool at the same time, which is an achievement in itself, and if anything is notable for depicting Drake wielding a machine gun. You can watch the video below, and Spotify users can stream Nothing Will Be The Same in full below the video.