This REALLY is the new Daft Punk single ‘Get Lucky’ (maybe)

Turns out the ‘leak’ I posted yesterday was an elaborate hoax with someone doing a decent job of impersonating Pharrell Williams. But not to worry, in the ever interesting world of Daft Punk another development is never far away!

The above is the artwork for new single ‘Get Lucky’, which Amazon are using on their product page for it. The below is a stream taken from Dutch radio last night which is being largely touted as the actual, real, official version of ‘Get Lucky’. I’m hedging my bets this time though, and just saying it sounds a bit like Daft Punk’s new single ‘Get Lucky’, but might not be the official version! We should find out tomorrow though as the single is expected to get its official unveiling online – don’t know how they plan to reveal it yet though, it could be anything from a Soundcloud upload to a full-blown video.

What do you think, is this the real version of ‘Get Lucky’ or not?