The Vaccines announce four more UK arena shows

The Vaccines have added four more arena shows to their burgeoning tour itinerary today, as their ambition to become the UK’s pre-eminent touring guitar band shows no sign of abating.
Having already announced a 12-date UK tour this November and their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Arena next May, the band have now added arena shows in Margate, Carlisle, Leeds and Llandudno.
Here’s their full list of UK dates:
NOVEMBER 2012
15 – Plymouth, Pavilions
16 – Cardiff University
17 – London, Alexandra Palace
19 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
21 – Manchester, Apollo
22 – Liverpool, University
23 – Doncaster, Dome
25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
27 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
30 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
MAY 2013
01 – Winter Gardens, Margate
02 – The O2 Arena, London
04 – Carlisle Sands Centre, Carlisle
05 – Millennium Square, Leeds
06 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
The Vaccines released their second album Come Of Age last month, read the All-Noise review here: The Vaccines – Come Of Age review.