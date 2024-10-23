The Vaccines announce four more UK arena shows

The Vaccines have added four more arena shows to their burgeoning tour itinerary today, as their ambition to become the UK’s pre-eminent touring guitar band shows no sign of abating.

Having already announced a 12-date UK tour this November and their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Arena next May, the band have now added arena shows in Margate, Carlisle, Leeds and Llandudno.

Here’s their full list of UK dates:

NOVEMBER 2012

15 – Plymouth, Pavilions

16 – Cardiff University

17 – London, Alexandra Palace

19 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

21 – Manchester, Apollo

22 – Liverpool, University

23 – Doncaster, Dome

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

27 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

MAY 2013

01 – Winter Gardens, Margate

02 – The O2 Arena, London

04 – Carlisle Sands Centre, Carlisle

05 – Millennium Square, Leeds

06 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

The Vaccines released their second album Come Of Age last month, read the All-Noise review here: The Vaccines – Come Of Age review.



