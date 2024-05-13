The Horrors have announced a UK tour this autumn – full dates and ticket details here

The Horrors have today announced a 10-date headline tour of the UK for the autumn in support of their new album Luminous, which was released last week and reached number 6 in the albums chart.
The band will begin the tour in Norwich on 22 September and finish up on 4 October at London Troxy. Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (16 May).
Here’s the dates in full:
SEPTEMBER
22 – Norwich Waterfront
23 – Bournemouth O2 Academy
25 – Newcastle Riverside
26 – Glasgow O2 ABC
27 – Manchester Albert Hall
29 – Birmingham The Institute
30 – Sheffield The Leadmill
OCTOBER
01 – Bristol O2 Academy
03 – Worthing The Pavillion
04 – London Troxy
The dates will follow The Horrors’ busy-looking summer festival schedule, which includes slots at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, and Reading and Leeds amongst others.
Here’s the tour poster: