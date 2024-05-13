The Horrors have announced a UK tour this autumn – full dates and ticket details here

The Horrors have today announced a 10-date headline tour of the UK for the autumn in support of their new album Luminous, which was released last week and reached number 6 in the albums chart.

The band will begin the tour in Norwich on 22 September and finish up on 4 October at London Troxy. Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (16 May).

Here’s the dates in full:

SEPTEMBER

22 – Norwich Waterfront

23 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

25 – Newcastle Riverside

26 – Glasgow O2 ABC

27 – Manchester Albert Hall

29 – Birmingham The Institute

30 – Sheffield The Leadmill

OCTOBER

01 – Bristol O2 Academy

03 – Worthing The Pavillion

04 – London Troxy

The dates will follow The Horrors’ busy-looking summer festival schedule, which includes slots at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, and Reading and Leeds amongst others.

Here’s the tour poster: