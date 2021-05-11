Music: The Diamond Noise – ‘Never Say Never Say Never’

Just been having a look through the New Music section and realised there’s been a lack of proper, no messing rock bands in there lately. So let me sort that out right now and introduce you to London-based four-piece The Diamond Noise. Here’s their debut single ‘Never Say Never Say Never’ (out now):

As you can probably guess, these guys have built up quite a reputation as a blistering live band over the past few years in London. They’ve just finished recording their debut album – due out in the autumn – with legendary producer Greg Haver, who has previously twiddled knobs for the likes of Manic Street Preachers and Super Furry Animals.

The Diamond Noise are:

Hugh Viney (vocals)

Scott Viney (guitar)

Luke Marchant (bass)

Hugh Scott-Moncrieff (drums)

Website: http://www.thediamondnoise.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thediamondnoise

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/thediamondnoise



