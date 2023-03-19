Tame Impala to release live EP for Record Store Day – listen to ‘Be Above It’ from ‘Live Versions’ here…

Thanks to the huge success of second album Lonerism, Tame Impala have seemingly been touring non-stop for the past two years. The downside to that is that new material becomes thin on the ground – save for the odd amazing cover version, of course.

It makes sense then, that Tame Impala are planning on releasing a live EP on vinyl to coincide with Record Store Day on 19 April.

The eight-track EP is called ‘Live Versions’ and features tracks from debut album InnerSpeaker as well as Lonerism that were recorded at a gig in Chicago late last year. Apparently the included tracks were hand-picked by Kevin Parker as they are the ones most removed from the album versions. The full tracklist is below.

As a taster, they have made Lonerism-opener ‘Be Above It’ available to stream:

Tame Impala – ‘Live Versions’ tracklist:

‘Endors Toi’

‘Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind’

‘Sestri Levante’

‘Mind Mischief’

‘Desire Be Desire Go’

‘Half Full Glass’

‘Be Above It’

‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’

