Tame Impala
13 MAR

Listen: Tame Impala – ‘Stranger In Moscow’ (Michael Jackson cover)

Tame Impala are soon to be hitting these shores for a quick tour, which will see them supporting Arctic Monkeys in those awesome looking Finsbury Park shows.

To whet our collective appetites for their particular brand of psych-rock, the Aussie band have today released a fantastic cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Stranger In Moscow’.

At first it seems like an odd choice for a cover, but as you listen to it and let the reverb sink in it starts to make a whole lot of sense.

Listen to it below:

Here are Tame Impala’s upcoming UK dates:

MAY
22 O2 Academy, Oxford
23 Finsbury Park, London (w/ Arctic Monkeys)
24 Finsbury Park, London (w/ Arctic Monkeys)

JULY
12 Manchester, Albert Hall
14 Birmingham, Institute
15 Nottingham, Rock City
17 – 20 Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *