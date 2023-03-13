Listen: Tame Impala – ‘Stranger In Moscow’ (Michael Jackson cover)

Tame Impala are soon to be hitting these shores for a quick tour, which will see them supporting Arctic Monkeys in those awesome looking Finsbury Park shows.
To whet our collective appetites for their particular brand of psych-rock, the Aussie band have today released a fantastic cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Stranger In Moscow’.
At first it seems like an odd choice for a cover, but as you listen to it and let the reverb sink in it starts to make a whole lot of sense.
Listen to it below:
Here are Tame Impala’s upcoming UK dates:
MAY
22 O2 Academy, Oxford
23 Finsbury Park, London (w/ Arctic Monkeys)
24 Finsbury Park, London (w/ Arctic Monkeys)
JULY
12 Manchester, Albert Hall
14 Birmingham, Institute
15 Nottingham, Rock City
17 – 20 Latitude Festival, Suffolk