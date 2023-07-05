Listen: Kanye West Single ‘New God Flow’ online

Kanye West has released the latest single from his highly-anticipated GOOD Music compilation album Cruel Summer. Following on from ‘Mercy’, ‘New God Flow’ was released online today and features Pusha T. Check it out here:
Cruel Summer is set to be released on 7 August and will feature all of the artists on Kanye’s GOOD Music label, an impressive roster that includes 2 Chainz, Mr Hudson, Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Big Sean.
Check out the albums lead single ‘Mercy’ here:
