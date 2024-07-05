05 JUL

New Music: Paul Cook and The Chronicles – ‘Candlelight’

Every now and then I come across a song that just stops me dead. It doesn’t happen often enough, to be honest, so when it does happen it needs to be shared – so with that in mind check out ‘Candlelight’ by Paul Cook and The Chronicles:

‘Candlelight’ is the lead single from Paul Cook and The Chronicles’ debut album Volume 1, which is out on 27 August and is the first of a rapid four album burst which will see Volumes 2, 3 and 4 released over the next 18 months – so I’m expecting to see and hear a lot more about Paul Cook over the next year or so.

What do you think of ‘Candlelight’? Let me know in the comments below…


Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

1 thought on “New Music: Paul Cook and The Chronicles – ‘Candlelight’

    Paul Cook and The Chronicles - Volume 1 | All-Noise

    (2012-07-08 - 6:16 pm)

    […] chord they forget to actually write good tunes. Not so with this guy. I featured his single ‘Candlelight’ a few days ago because it’s one of the best, most accomplished  songs of its type I’ve […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *