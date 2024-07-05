New Music: Paul Cook and The Chronicles – ‘Candlelight’

Every now and then I come across a song that just stops me dead. It doesn’t happen often enough, to be honest, so when it does happen it needs to be shared – so with that in mind check out ‘Candlelight’ by Paul Cook and The Chronicles:

‘Candlelight’ is the lead single from Paul Cook and The Chronicles’ debut album Volume 1, which is out on 27 August and is the first of a rapid four album burst which will see Volumes 2, 3 and 4 released over the next 18 months – so I’m expecting to see and hear a lot more about Paul Cook over the next year or so.

What do you think of ‘Candlelight’? Let me know in the comments below…



