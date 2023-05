Neil Young has just made his new album Psychedelic Pill available to stream online ahead of its release next week.

To stream Psychedelic Pill, head over to Young’s official site – where you’ll need to give your email address and download the audio stream. Here’s the link: Psychedelic Pill stream.

As well as the album stream, Neil Young is also taking part in a live Twitter Q&A – so if you’re quick you might be able to ask him a question!