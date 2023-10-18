Neil Young and Crazy Horse – ‘Psychedelic Pill’ album preview

It’s been eight long years since Neil Young released an album with his Crazy Horse cohorts (2004’s Greendale), but they are now getting ready to release their brand new album Psychedelic Pill on 29 October.

So far three songs have been released from the album – ‘Walk Like A Giant’, ‘Ramada Inn’ and ‘Twisted Road’, all of which you can listen to below. Enjoy!

Tonally, the three songs (and videos) are similar to ‘Hitchiker’ from Young’s Le Noise album, with the singer looking back not just on his own life but the history of the US in general – to devastatingly emotional effect it has to be said.

As well as ‘Ramada Inn’ being 20 minutes long, the album version of ‘Walk Like A Giant’ is 16 minutes long, so we can expect a lot of epic guitar ‘interludes’ on Psychedelic Pill, which unsurprisingly will be released as a double-LP.

Preorder: Psychedelic Pill



