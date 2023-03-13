Single Review: “Towards the Sun” by Rihanna

“Towards the Sun” was recorded by Rihanna to be featured in the 2015 film ‘Home’ and released on February 24 for digital download. Written by Tiago Carvalho, Gary Go and Rihanna, “Towards the Sun” is a mid-tempo ballad that has clearly R&B impressions all over it.

The 4 minutes and 33 seconds long single has thumbing drums and gigantic chorus, as often related with Rihanna. The lyrics are uplifting and positive backed by arena-backing vocals and children’s choir. Some critics have also compared the track to Coldplay’s 2012 collaboration with Rihanna which was titled “Princess of China”.

The track has a theatrical atmosphere, an anthemic chorus and multi-layered verses. The result is a radio-friendly track that manages to triumph the music scene. Many critics have rightly called the track an ‘epic and empowering’ single.

The track has managed to peak at #22 in France but it is sitting at #76 in UK Singles charts. There is every chance that it will reach a higher peak point mainly due to its radio-friendly and anthemic nature. The track will not be appearing in Rihanna’s solo album.

Rihanna Tour

Rihanna will be starring in ‘Home’ alongside Jennifer Lopez and Steve Martin. The movie will be released on March 27.

Listen “Towards the Sun” by Rihanna – Audio