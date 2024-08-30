The September album release schedule is ridiculously good!

If you’ve been thinking recently that 2013 has been a bit underwhelming so far in terms of big new albums, then September might just put it right. Autumn is generally a good time for new albums, as bands who opted to not release new LPs before the festivals now gear up for a big release ‘cycle’ before Christmas – which tends to include a spate of tour announcements.

September 2013 seems particularly crazy though, with new albums from huge bands like Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, Nine Inch Nails, Goldfrapp, Babyshambles and Manic Street Preachers rubbing shoulders on the schedule with exciting debut albums from the likes of CHVRCHES, HAIM, Black Onassis, Factory Floor, NO CEREMONY///, London Grammar and The Strypes. Throw in new albums from Janelle Monae, Yuck, The Weeknd, MGMT, Mark Lanegan and Justin Timberlake and we have a month chock full of massive albums – God only knows how I’m going to review them all!

I’ve listed all the albums in the below slideshow, where you can also preorder them. Here’s to a great month of brilliant new albums!

2 September

Nine Inch Nails – ‘Hesitation Marks’

Babyshambles – ‘Sequel To The Prequel’

Glasvegas – ‘Later When The TV Turns To Static’

NO CEREMONY/// – ‘NO CEREMONY///’

9 September

Arctic Monkeys – ‘AM’

Goldfrapp – ‘Tales Of Us’

London Grammar – ‘If You Wait’

The Strypes – ‘Snapshot’

Janelle Monae – ‘The Electric Lady’

The Weeknd – ‘Kiss Land’

Factory Floor – ‘Factory Floor’

16 September

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Rewind The Film’

Mark Lanegan – ‘Imitations’

MGMT – ‘MGMT’

23 September

Black Onassis – ‘Desensitized’

CHVRCHES – ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’

Kings Of Leon – ‘Mechanical Bull’

30 September

HAIM – ‘Days Are Gone’

Justin Timberlake – ‘The 20/20 Experience’ (2 of 2)

Yuck – ‘Glow And Behold’