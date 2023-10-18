Listen: RZA streams ‘The Man With The Iron Fists’ OST online…

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has made the star-studded soundtrack to his upcoming kung-fu film ‘The Man With The Iron Fists’ available to stream online.

The album, which boasts the likes of Kanye West, The Black Keys, Wiz Khalifa, Corinne Bailey Rae (!?), Pusha T, Talib Kweli and Pharoahe Monch, as well as fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Method Man and Ghostface Killah, is released next week – but is available to stream in full below:

Preorder: The Man With The Iron Fists

RZA has also released a new video from the album today, which features the first glimpses of the film. Watch the Method Man-featuring promo for ‘Built For This’ below:



‘The Man With The Iron Fists’, starring Russell Crowe and Lucy Liu, is RZA’s debut as a director, and includes Quentin Tarantino as a producer.



