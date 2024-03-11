Reading and Leeds Festival – final headliner rumours

With Biffy Clyro and Eminem already in the bag as headliners, and notable acts like Foals, System Of A Down, Deftones, Alt-J, Jake Bugg and Fall Out Boy confirmed, this years Reading and Leeds Festival is looking pretty decent. There’s just one thing missing – that all important final headliner.

The final headliner will be announced tonight on Radio 1 (listen here from 7pm onwards), and naturally there are lots of rumours regarding who is going to fill the final Main Stage headlining spot.

There are two bands that stand out amongst all the rumours, and have been repeated in numerous places across the web – from blogs ‘in the know’ to forums – and they are:

Green Day

Blur

If it was out of these two, and I had to put money on it, I’d plump for Green Day to be the final headliner. Despite the fact Blur famously played the festival about 10 or so years ago ( I was there!), Green Day still feel more of a fit than Blur for Reading and Leeds 2013.

Other rumours include the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Black Sabbath, The Prodigy and Mumford & Sons.

Who do you think will (or should) be the final headliner announced tonight? Join the discussion below…