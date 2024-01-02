Watch: Peace Video for ‘Wraith’

Peace are officially a ‘hot’ and ‘up and coming’ band, thanks to being included on the BBC Sound Of 2013 shortlist. So it’s time for them to start making some proper waves as they build up to the release of their as-yet-untitled debut album. So here they are with the semi-controversial video for new single ‘Wraith’:



‘Wraith’ is due out 13 January on Columbia Records.

Peace were recently confirmed as part of next years NME Awards Tour, along with fellow ‘hot’ and ‘up and coming’ bands Django Django, Palma Violets and the not-so-hot-and-up-and-coming Miles Kane. They will play:

FEBRUARY 2013

07 O2 Academy, Newcastle

08 Academy 1, Manchester

09 O2 Academy, Leeds

11 O2 Academy, Glasgow

12 Rock City, Nottingham

13 O2 Academy, Liverpool

15 UEA, Norwich

16 O2 Academy, Birmingham

17 Great Hall, Cardiff

19 O2 Academy, Bristol

20 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21 Dome, Brighton

23 O2 Brixton Academy, London



