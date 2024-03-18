Peace make debut album ‘In Love’ available to stream online

Hotly tipped new Birmingham band Peace have been building up anticipation for their debut album nicely over the past few months – and are well placed to take on the mantle of ‘next big thing’. All they need now is a good debut album!

If their much vaunted ‘Delicious’ EP and early singles ‘Wraith’ and ‘Follow Baby’ are anything to go by, they shouldn’t have too much trouble on that score. We can all find out now though, as Peace have made their debut album ‘In Love’ available to stream online a week ahead of its release.

The album is streaming now at NME, click this link to hear it.