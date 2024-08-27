Peace and Drenge team up for UK tour in autumn

B-town band Peace have announced they will embark on their biggest UK tour to date this autumn, which will feature fellow up-and-comers Drenge as support.

The 13-date tour will begin on 29 November at Nottingham’s Rock City, take in two dates at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London before a triumphant home-coming show at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on 13 December.

Tickets for the shows will be on general sale at 9am this Friday 30 August via Gigs and Tours.

Speaking of the tour, Peace frontman Harrison Koisser said:

This tour is worryingly exciting. It feels like the first step on the next staircase. We’re probably going to play some new stuff. More importantly I’ve been promised a wardrobe case & explosive budget. Finally!

Here’s the tour dates in full:

November

29 – Rock City, Nottingham

30 – QMU, Glasgow

December

01 – Hoult’s Yard, Newcastle

02 – Met, Leeds

03 – East Village Arts Club, Liverpool

05 – O2 Academy, Oxford

06 – O2 Shepherd Bush Empire, London

07 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London – EXTRA DATE ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

08 – Pyramid, Portsmouth

10 – Waterfront, Norwich

11 – Ritz, Manchester

12 – Anson Rooms, Bristol

13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham