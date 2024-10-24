Watch: Paul Banks – ‘Young Again’ video

Interpol front-man Paul Banks has released the video for his new single ‘Young Again’ – one of the many highlights from his new solo album Banks.

Sticking to the themes of the song, the video – directed by Sophia Peer – sees Banks go back to school, get bullied a bit and then kick ass at dodgeball. Check it out here:



To promote the new solo album, Paul Banks has got a few live dates scheduled for January:

JANUARY

20 Dublin, Academy

21 Glasgow, King Tuts

22 Manchester, Sound Control

24 London, Koko



