Listen: Stream Paul Banks new solo album ‘Banks’ in full

Interpol singer Paul Banks is releasing his second solo album, Banks, next week, and in preparation a full stream of it is now available to listen to. Check it out below and let me know what you think:



Banks previously released his solo material under the pseudonym Julian Plenti, but has now decided to revert back to his real name for this release.

Banks is out on 22 October through Matador Records, and you can preorder it from Amazon here: Banks

In support of the album, Paul Banks has announced a raft of European dates over January and February next year. Here’s all the dates:

JANUARY

20 Dublin, Academy – IE

21 Glasgow, King Tuts – UK

22 Manchester, Sound Control – UK

24 London, Koko – UK

25 Brussels, AB – BE

27 Luxembourg – Den Atelier – LU

28 Frankfurt – Mousonturm – DE

29 Cologne – Gloria – DE

31 Lausanne, Les Docks – LU

FEBRUARY

01 Milan, Magazzini Generali – IT

02 Ljubljana, Kino Siska – SI

3 Vienna – Wuk – AT

05 Prague, Roxy – CZ

06 Berlin, Kesselhaus – DE

07 Copenhagen, Amger Bio – DK

09 Hamburg, Gruenspan – DE

10 Amsterdam, Melkweg – NL

11 Paris, L’Alhambra – FR

13 Istanbul, Babylon – TR

14 Istanbul, Babylon – TR

15 Athens, Fuzz Club – GR



