If Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds recent album Push The Sky Away has left you craving more dark, brooding and intense ‘love’ songs then fear not, as their 7″ release for Saturday’s Record Store Day event has been put online for your listening pleasure.

‘Animal X’ is a bit more experimental than most of Push The Sky Away, but its dark tones and even darker imagery are in line with the albums themes.

Listen to ‘Animal X’ below and let me know what you think in the comments: