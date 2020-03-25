New Single+Music News: Like It Is By Kygo featuring Zara Larsson & Tyga

While we all binge on Netflix and eat our body weight in carbs, Kygo seems to be getting his quarantine right by staying productive.

Kygo spoke to his fans through Instagram, He wrote that “I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks back home staying inside, and I know many of you are in the same situation. The good thing about being home all day is that I have a lot of time to work on new music.” He is in fact done with his third album.

The album is called “Golden Hour”, it arrives this Friday(27 March) It will release with a banger called “Like It Is” featuring Zara Larsson and Tyga. Kygo has managed to land hits earlier with his worldwide hit “Higher Love” and “Carry On” from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” both voiced by Whitney Houston.

Tyga has also been busy, recently he landed a feature in Mehan Thee Stallions “Freak”. Zara, On the other hand, will be giving out her first release of 2020 hopefully we will soon hear some news about her long-overdue sophomore lp. Watch the announcement below

