Watch Music Video: “Carry On” By Rita Ora & Kygo

Rita Ora is a busy woman.

The British hitmaker recently gave us her new single but then also teamed up with Anitta and now she is rolling out “Carry On” – the first taste of the official soundtrack of the much-awaited “Detective Pikachu” movie. The movie will open in theaters in Japan on May 29 that means you can expect other tracks from the soundtrack to follow this release pretty soon.

Rita Ora will brighten up things for this new Pikachu adventure. The official music video has a lot of footage from the movie but whenever Rita Ora appears on the screen, she just brightens up the whole thing. Check out the music video below and don’t forget to leave your comments.

Watch “Carry On” by Rita Ora & Kygo