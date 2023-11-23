Finally The Rita Ora’s, “Phoenix” Is Out. Learn More:

No need to wait anymore! You can trust me with this that The Britsish Singer and Songwriter, “Rita Ora” has finally released her much anticipated second studio album, “Phoenix”. She released her debut album titled, “Ora” back in 2012 on 27th of August. So, It’s been a long time, fans? I appreciate that how patiently you guys have been waiting and here is the reward.

The new album, “Phoenix” comprmises of 12 tracks (delux edition comes with 16 tracks) and was premiered today on 23rd of November. So, the promise has been kept.

A number of producers helped our Rita to produce the album PHOENIX. The names include, “GA”, “Louis Bell”, “John Ryan”, “Julian Bunetta”, “Benny Blanco”, “Steve Mac”, “Ali Payami”, “Peter Karlsson”, “Rudimental”, “Yogi”, “Jonny Coffer”, “Ben Billions”, “StarGate”, “Danny D”, “Tim Blacksmith”, “Sir Nolan”, “Alesso”, “EasyFun”, “Fred Gibson”, “Jack & Coke”, “Avicii”, “Cashmere Cat”, “Jerome Williams”, “Jimmy Napes”, “Romans Caspar”, “Digital Farm Animals” and “Andrew Watt”.

Stream The Rita Ora’s New Album, “Phoenix”:

You would have definetily loved the singles that was premiered befor the release of the full length album. But what about the rest of the songs? We would love to know.