Single: “XXXTC” by Brooke Candy Featuring Charli XCX & Maliibu Miitch

Brooke Candy announced earlier that she had big plans for 2019 and she wasn’t wrong saying that. She definitely wants the throne. The 29-year-old singer is preparing to release her debut album this year.

To prepare for the launch, Brooke Candy knows exactly how to step forward. She gave us a single in March titled “Happy” that she followed up with an eye-popping music video. That song set the tone for what to come. We knew that the girl had amazing talent and that she would treat us with some amazing music this year as she promised.

Moving forward, she decided to give us a new single today titled “XXXTC” featuring Charlie XCX and Maliibu Miitch. Pronounced ‘ecstasy,’ this new single is totally awesome. It’s about sexuality and ecstasy as you can guess from its name. She sings over a nearly pornographic beat supported by NSFW lyrics. This piece of art definitely deserves a place on your playlist. Listen “XXXTC” below and you’ll be putting it on repeat.

Listen to “XXXTC” by Brooke Candy ft. Charlie XCX & Maliibu Miitch