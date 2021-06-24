Single Review: “Hate Me” by Ellie Goulding Ft. Juice Wrld

Ellie Goulding is back with a new single titled “Hate Me.” This new single is the first sign of her new LP – her 4th album. The newly released single “Hate Me” features Juice Wrld – you know him from Lucid Dreams.

Ellie’s new single has definitely something new. It’s the change of pace that you’ll quickly notice – something we’ve been expecting Ellie to do ever since we heard the snippets of the track she posted earlier on her social media accounts. This makes it more of a hip hop banger than pure pop anthem that she’s previously delivered.

The song “Hate Me” is about taking a dig on an ex. She wants him to hate her as she rhymes in the chorus. She knows he is still trying to find someone so that he can forget her but that’s not going to happen. It’s what she wants him to hate her for – there is no replacement of her. Sounds like a revenge theme. Listen to “Hate Me” below and I’m sure you’re going to upvote it for Billboard Hot 100. It definitely deserves success.

Listen to “Hate Me” by Ellie Goulding Ft. Juice Wrld