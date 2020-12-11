Single: “Keep On Dancin” by Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has released a new single from her upcoming album “Delirium”, which is set for a global release on November 6. This new track titled “Keep On Dancin” is fourth track on the album and it’s produced by Greg Kurstin. You can listen to the track after the review.

“Keep On Dancin” is a peaceful track with a certain calmness about it. Ellie has done a really good job with the lyrics. But the track gets its buzz from a powerful electric pop beat that kind of whispers in the background towards the end of each chorus. This track is ideal for a clubby remix and there are chances that a lot of DJs will pick it up soon. If a DJ ends up doing a good job with it, it can turn into a bona-fide dance floor hit.

The British diva has really it all when it comes to “Keep On Dancin” – just like the spirit of the song. She is ready to forget about all the problems and live a fuller life for a day at least. She wants to avoid wasting time chatting with others as she thinks it leads to problems. All she wants is to hit the dance floor and keep on dancing for the entire day.

Listen to “Keep On Dancin” by Ellie Goulding