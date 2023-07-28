Single review: Sinead O’Connor – Take Me To Church



Famous her for her big hit 25 years ago, this feels as fresh as anything. It’s heavily influenced by its thought-provoking lyrics but they are, like that song, wrapped up in a great tune, in this case one with much more energy.

It does get a little confused and fast-paced at times, but the singable chorus echoes Placebo’s ‘Too Many Friends’ from earlier in the year.

A great new song from a well established artist.

(7/10)