Tribes new single Dancehall
25 APR

Watch: Tribes – ‘Dancehall’ video

Tribes have released a glossy promo video for their melodic and anthemic 70’s style love song ‘Dancehall’, the latest track taken from their upcoming second album Wish To Scream.

Watch the video:

Wish To Scream is the follow up to last years debut album Baby, and is out on 20 May. To coincide with the album’s release, Tribes are embarking on a string of live dates over spring/summer:

May
04 – Live At Leeds – Leeds
18 – The Great Escape (Paganini Club) – Brighton
21 – Oran Mor – Glasgow
22 – Academy 2 – Manchester
23 – Institute Library – Birmingham
28 – Thekla – Bristol
29 – The Roundhouse – London

June
29 – Hard Rock Calling @ Olympic Stadium – London

July
06 – Hyde Park British Summertime – London
12 – T In The Park – Scotland
14 – Optimus Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

August
09 – Wilderness Festival – Cornbury

Post Author: Luke Glassford

