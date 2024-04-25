Watch: Tribes – ‘Dancehall’ video

Tribes have released a glossy promo video for their melodic and anthemic 70’s style love song ‘Dancehall’, the latest track taken from their upcoming second album Wish To Scream.

Watch the video:

Wish To Scream is the follow up to last years debut album Baby, and is out on 20 May. To coincide with the album’s release, Tribes are embarking on a string of live dates over spring/summer:

May

04 – Live At Leeds – Leeds

18 – The Great Escape (Paganini Club) – Brighton

21 – Oran Mor – Glasgow

22 – Academy 2 – Manchester

23 – Institute Library – Birmingham

28 – Thekla – Bristol

29 – The Roundhouse – London

June

29 – Hard Rock Calling @ Olympic Stadium – London

July

06 – Hyde Park British Summertime – London

12 – T In The Park – Scotland

14 – Optimus Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

August

09 – Wilderness Festival – Cornbury