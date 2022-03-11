Music: Vigilance Committee

Vigilance Committee are another great band recommended to us on Facebook as part of our New Music competition. If you want to share a great new band with us and be in with the chance of winning a £25 iTunes voucher, click this link to find out more: New Music competition.

Vigilance Committee

It’s always a good sign when you hear a new band and they sound like they’ve been around for years. It’s also a good sign when you carry on listening and the new band just get better and better – as is the case with Lichfield based four-piece Vigilance Committee. Check them out here:

See, told you they were good! They’ve got a range of influences, from straight down the line indie-rock to more nuanced electro stuff and have been likened to bands as diverse as Interpol, LCD Soundsystem and Daft Punk.

If you like the sound of Vigilance Committee, we’ve added a few links below so you can go and learn more…

Vigilance Committee website

Vigilance Committee on Bandcamp

Vigilance Committee on Facebook

Vigilance Committee on Twitter



