New Music Review “Flash Pose” By Charli XCX Feat. Pabllo Vittar

Charli XCX is having a great time and she’s not ready to let it pass any time soon. Here she is back with yet another single titled “Flash Pose” featuring Pabllo Vittar. They collaborated earlier with Cupcakke and Brooke Candy for “I Got It” and now they’ve yet another project together. The first one was an excellent rendition and we hope this second time also turns out to be as much fun.

Charli XCX is all geared up for the release of her third album and she’s having an amazing time leading into the album. So far she has given us tracks featuring Diplo, Brooke Candy, Maliibu Miitch, Lizzo, Herve Pagez, BTS, and Christine And The Queens. Now this project also seems interesting and I encourage you to give it a listen.

Listen to “Flash Pose” By Charli XCX Feat. Pabllo Vittar