Charli XCX, Herve Pagez & Diplo celebrate ‘Spice Girls’ Breakthrough with new Touch in “Spice”

96’ is marked as the year of the evolution of Pop world, when spice girls changed the world with their Girl Anthem “Wannabe”. Charlie XCX announced a collaboration with Diplo & Herva Pagez on their re-imagined version for the classic.

She wrote it on her Instagram last week “The Pop Gods came to me and said ‘Charli – you’re the chosen one to honor the Spice Girls’ return with a mind blowing version of one of their iconic hits’ & I said ‘k no probs hun I got this’ then I called up Diplo and Harve Pagez and ‘Spice’ was born”.

The video mainly features Diplo and Charlie on an Aquatic UFO adventure together and enjoying the totally natural superficial dinning reality (Pun intended).

She is still busy on her most anticipated Lizzo assisted single “Blame it on your love”, but she seems like the best choice to revive the Classic. The video was directed by Reed+Rader and is out now, so have a look at it below.

New MV: “Spice” by Charli XCX, Herve Pagez & Diplo